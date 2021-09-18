Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 163.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,573 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 60.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 494,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Surface Oncology by 2,324.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 418,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,888,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $322.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

