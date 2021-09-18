Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

