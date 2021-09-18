Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $30,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

CME stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.65. 1,881,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.72. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.