Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,679 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,726. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

