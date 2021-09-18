Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $25.51 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 108.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $599.34. The stock had a trading volume of 973,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,659. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

