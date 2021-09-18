Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 22,700 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $21,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.63. 17,117,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

