Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 90,600 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after buying an additional 498,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $198.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,597. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

