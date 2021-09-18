Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Acquires 178 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.11. 23,685,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $262.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

