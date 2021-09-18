Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,557 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $3,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $2,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 7,577,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,790,402. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

