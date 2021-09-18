Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 56.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.75. 13,422,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,750. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

