Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Sells 47,624 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,624 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.6% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,251 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,380,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,520,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares during the period.

EWJ stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,420,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

