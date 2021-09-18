SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

SVB Leerink restated their hold rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.