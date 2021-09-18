Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.52

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 52460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.