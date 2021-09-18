Swiss National Bank Has $5.49 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBH opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

