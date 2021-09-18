Swiss National Bank Purchases 800 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $111.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average of $124.90. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

