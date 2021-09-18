Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 104,952 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

