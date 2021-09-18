Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $9.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,572. Synopsys has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $340.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.50.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,468 shares of company stock valued at $110,350,277. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

