T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.83. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. Analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

