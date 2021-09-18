Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $117.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,721,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

