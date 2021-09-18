Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNEYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TNEYF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 16,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,304. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

