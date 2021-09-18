TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.79. TC Energy posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.16. 2,446,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

