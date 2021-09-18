TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis Sells 296 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.61, for a total value of C$18,532.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$62,610.

Mary Catharine Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24.

Shares of TRP opened at C$62.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$65.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

