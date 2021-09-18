TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE BIP opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $443,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 775,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

