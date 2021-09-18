TD Securities Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$18.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a $18.00 rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.36.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total transaction of C$325,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,964 shares in the company, valued at C$7,010,554.08. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. Insiders sold 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745 over the last three months.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

