Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 915 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Granite Construction were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,402,000 after acquiring an additional 371,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 55.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

GVA opened at $39.95 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

