Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

CXP opened at $19.00 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

CXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

