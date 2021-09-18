Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 492,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.