Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $251,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

