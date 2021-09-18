Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realogy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after buying an additional 2,155,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realogy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,724,000 after buying an additional 509,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 171,180 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 665,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Realogy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after buying an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

