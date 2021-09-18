Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 612,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,500,317 shares.The stock last traded at $156.61 and had previously closed at $157.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.32.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 108.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536,280 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,012,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,472,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.