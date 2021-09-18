Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Up 50.5% in August

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNISF opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $17.10.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas SA provides engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Gas; Energy and Infrastructure and Industries. The Petroleum and Gas segment refers to the realization of services of engineering, procurement, and construction in the operations or transactions of processing of petroleum and of production and also, as well as chemical processing activities related to the entire chain of value in the production and extraction of the natural gas, these being the production, treatment, transportation, and warehousing.

