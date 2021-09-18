Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Up 50.5% in August

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNISF opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $17.10.
About Técnicas Reunidas
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.