Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 165.7% in August

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the August 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

