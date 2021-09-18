Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLTZY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

