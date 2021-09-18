Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $58.72 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $58.72 or 0.00122659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $114.58 million and $42.67 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00131105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,029,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,951,261 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.