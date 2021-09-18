Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

