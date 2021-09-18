Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,637 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $198,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $759.49. 28,204,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,123,371. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $751.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $701.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

