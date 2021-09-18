Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TCBS traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 48,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.
About Texas Community Bancshares
