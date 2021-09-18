Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TCBS traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 48,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

