The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $75,285,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $213.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $235.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.