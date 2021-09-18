The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,181,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,310 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.2% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $172,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,383,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

