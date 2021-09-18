The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.08.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $436.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,585. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.01 and its 200 day moving average is $404.15.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.