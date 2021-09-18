The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GDL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,258. The GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
