The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GDL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,258. The GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,837,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,073,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

