The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $166.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average is $119.75. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 134.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

