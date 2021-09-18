The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $2,023,600.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

