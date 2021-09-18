The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,344 shares of company stock worth $4,413,881 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Joint by 100.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 28.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $106.17 on Friday. The Joint has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

