The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.28.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

