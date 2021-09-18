The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.
NYSE MXF opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.23.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
