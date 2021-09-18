The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE MXF opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

