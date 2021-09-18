The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MOS. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.