The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCIN opened at GBX 744 ($9.72) on Friday. The Scottish Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 657.31 ($8.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 847.20 ($11.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 759.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 772.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The company has a market cap of £492.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03.

About The Scottish Investment Trust

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

