The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $293.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.