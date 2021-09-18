The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $293.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

